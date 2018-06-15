Jackie Chan to launch candid memoir on life and career in November 2018 titled Never Grow Up

New York: Jackie Chan is ready to share more stories about his amazing life and career. The star of blockbusters such as Rush Hour and Kung Fu Panda has a memoir coming out in November.

Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that Never Grow Up is a "candid" account of everything from his youth with the China Drama Academy to his "numerous" near-death experiences on and off camera.

The 64-year-old Chan will also write about making movies in Hong Kong and Hollywood and of his imperfections as a family man, according to Gallery, a Simon & Schuster imprint.

Chan's other films include a remake of The Karate Kid and the Police Story series. His previous books include I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action, a memoir published in 1998.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 10:45 AM