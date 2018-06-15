You are here:

Jackie Chan to launch candid memoir on life and career in November 2018 titled Never Grow Up

The Associated Press

Jun,15 2018 10:45:18 IST

New York: Jackie Chan is ready to share more stories about his amazing life and career. The star of blockbusters such as Rush Hour and Kung Fu Panda has a memoir coming out in November.

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan looks on during the start of the FIA world Endurance Championship race in Shanghai on November 5, 2017. AFP

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan. AFP

Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that Never Grow Up is a "candid" account of everything from his youth with the China Drama Academy to his "numerous" near-death experiences on and off camera.

The 64-year-old Chan will also write about making movies in Hong Kong and Hollywood and of his imperfections as a family man, according to Gallery, a Simon & Schuster imprint.

Chan's other films include a remake of The Karate Kid and the Police Story series. His previous books include I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action, a memoir published in 1998.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 10:45 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Fine Print #fineprint #Jackie Chan #Kung Fu Panda #memoir #Never Grow Up #Police Story #Rush Hour #The Karate Kid

also see

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's official biography 'Notes of a Dream' to be out in August

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's official biography 'Notes of a Dream' to be out in August

Kalinga Literary Festival kicks off in Odisha; Amish Tripathi, Nirupama Rao receive awards from Dharmendra Pradhan

Kalinga Literary Festival kicks off in Odisha; Amish Tripathi, Nirupama Rao receive awards from Dharmendra Pradhan

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them author JK Rowling reveals she's working on third installment of series

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them author JK Rowling reveals she's working on third installment of series