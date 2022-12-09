Jackie Chan talks about Rush Hour at Red Sea Film Festival, says, 'We're talking about part 4 right now'
'We're talking about part 4 right now,' he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film's director that evening to discuss the script.
Actor Jackie Chan recently made a rare public appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival and teased a potential sequel with fans for the fourth Rush Hour movie.
According to Deadline, he told fans that he is currently in talks to make the next instalment of the franchise. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director that evening to discuss the script.
As per the outlet, he did not identify the said director. American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous instalments. Since 2014, Ratner hasn’t directed a film and in November 2017, seven women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct. This caused Warner Bros. to sever all ties with the producer-director with whom they had a lucrative deal, as per Deadline.
Between 1998 and 2007 Chan starred in three Rush Hour films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker. The franchise follows a Hong Kong detective inspector who forms an unlikely relationship with a loudmouthed LAPD officer to solve a series of international crimes.
