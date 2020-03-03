Jackie Chan reacts to rumour of his quarantine after coronavirus outbreak: Thanks for the concern, I'm safe and sound

There has been a rise in suspected cases of coronavirus along with the lives claimed by the outbreak. Recently, a rumour started doing the rounds that Hong-Kong actor Jackie Chan had been infected and was under quarantine.

However, Chan soon denied all such rumours via his website jackiechan.com and social media, according to Daily Mail.

"Thanks for everybody's concern! I'm safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don't worry, I'm not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!," wrote the Hong Kong native. The actor further thanked fans for the concern and for sending him face masks for protection as the fear of the virus spreading grows worldwide.

Here is the actor's statement

The South China Morning Post writes there were 100 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday in Hong Kong. Besides that, over 5,900 buildings in the city have been put under watch.

CNN also reported a pet dog has been placed under quarantine after it tested "weak positive" after its owner was also infected. However, Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said the dog did not display any "relevant symptoms", neither does it have any evidence that animals can carry or be the source of the coronavirus.

Chan's recent film Vanguard was pulled out of theatres to prevent the spread of the virus among moviegoers. The actor even took to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and offered 1 million yuan (approximately $197,000) for the research of an antidote.

He is currently shooting for The Iron Mask, a sequel to Viy from 2014, with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 14:46:56 IST