Jackie Chan, Constance Wu roped in to lend voices for upcoming animated film Wish Dragon

International action legend Jackie Chan and Fresh Off The Boat actor Constance Wu have been roped in to voice star in the animated film, Wish Dragon.

The Sony Pictures' animation is a modern retelling of the classic genie-in-a-bottle tale from One Thousand and One Nights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be directed by Chris Appelhans. Aron Warner will produce with Chris Bremble.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong and Bobby Lee will also lend their voices in the film.

John Cho and Jimmy O Yang are in negotiations to join the cast.

The film is a Chinese co-production with Chan's Beijing-based Sparkle Roll Media Corporation and Base Animation.

The makers are eyeing a next year release in China. They also plan to open the film for US and international markets.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 17:52 PM