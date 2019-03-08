Jack Ryan showrunner Carlton Cuse steps down ahead of season 3, will remain executive producer

Jack Ryan showrunner Cartlon Cuse has stepped away from the Amazon series just ahead of its third season. While the series looks for a replacement, Cuse will continue to be an executive producer on the show.

He partnered with former Lost writer Graham Roland to bring the Tom Clancy adaptation to the small screen. While Roland continues to be on board as an executive producer, Cuse who helmed the adaptations of the first two seasons will now be focusing on his upcoming Netflix series based on the graphic-novel adaptation Locke & Key. Although the show is currently shooting, a premiere date is yet to be announced.

As part of his deal with ABC Studios, he will be developing shows for Disney+, Disney's streaming service, in addition to helping the studios establish a larger presence on cable.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season two of Jack Ryan, set in South America, will be a political thriller that's also "an allegory for the decline of democracy."

Jack Ryan stars Krasinski (executive producer) and Abbie Cornish in lead roles and is ranked as Amazon Prime Video’s most watched original series. The action-drama is produced by Paramount Television, Cuse’s Genre Arts, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes and David Ellison’s Skydance Television.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 11:50:32 IST