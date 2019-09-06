Jack Ryan season 2 trailer: John Krasinski travels to South America on new CIA mission

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is set to return for a second season at Amazon Prime Video, reports Variety. The series, based on the popular spy character, features John Krasinski in the lead.

The makers recently launched the trailer, which sees Krasinski as the titular CIA agent. Ryan heads to South America in the new season to investigate a probable shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. In the process, Jack witnesses a deep-seated conspiracy. During his journey, Jack even bumps into old faces like that of characters played by Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish. New entrants also feature in the trailer — Noomi Rapace (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).

Check out the trailer of Jack Ryan season 2



The official synopsis of Jack Ryan season 2 reads as follows: "In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos."

Based on characters created by Clancy for his 'Ryanverse', the Amazon Prime Video Original show was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

The trailer also reveals Jack Ryan season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 1 November.

