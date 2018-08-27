You are here:

Jaaved Jaaferi praises Salman Khan for donating 12 cr to Kerala flood victims, deletes tweet later

FP Staff

Aug,27 2018 16:35:59 IST

Several celebrities, in the aftermath of the Kerala floods, have stepped up and extended aid for the victims. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and Sushant Singh Rajput among others have donated generously to the flood relief activities.

File image of Salman Khan

File image of Salman Khan

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter and tweeted about Salman Khan donating Rs 12 crore for the rehabilitation of those affected by the torrential floods, but deleted it hours later. According to Hindustan Times, the now deleted tweet read: “Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated Rs 12cr for Kerala..this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect."

In the next tweet, the actor clarified that he had only "heard" of the donation and was therefore deleting it until he gets a confirmation.

Salman is yet to comment on the matter but Twitterati have already started pointing out the blown-up donation figures that have reportedly been doing the rounds.

Celebrities like Kunal Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have taken it upon themselves to help the citizens of Kerala by raising money through their crowd-funding and even joining organisations to help those in need on ground.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 16:35 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Jaaved Jaaferi #Kerala floods #kerala floods 2018 #Salman Khan

also see

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan donate to Kerala flood relief activities, urge others to contribute

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan donate to Kerala flood relief activities, urge others to contribute

Kerala rains: Kamal Haasan, Vijay TV donate Rs 25 lakh each to disaster relief fund

Kerala rains: Kamal Haasan, Vijay TV donate Rs 25 lakh each to disaster relief fund

Asian Games 2018: Swimmer Sajan Prakash relieved after missing family members rescued from Kerala floods

Asian Games 2018: Swimmer Sajan Prakash relieved after missing family members rescued from Kerala floods