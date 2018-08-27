Jaaved Jaaferi praises Salman Khan for donating 12 cr to Kerala flood victims, deletes tweet later

Several celebrities, in the aftermath of the Kerala floods, have stepped up and extended aid for the victims. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and Sushant Singh Rajput among others have donated generously to the flood relief activities.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter and tweeted about Salman Khan donating Rs 12 crore for the rehabilitation of those affected by the torrential floods, but deleted it hours later. According to Hindustan Times, the now deleted tweet read: “Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated Rs 12cr for Kerala..this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect."

In the next tweet, the actor clarified that he had only "heard" of the donation and was therefore deleting it until he gets a confirmation.

I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s bcontribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration.

Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

Salman is yet to comment on the matter but Twitterati have already started pointing out the blown-up donation figures that have reportedly been doing the rounds.

Celebrities like Kunal Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have taken it upon themselves to help the citizens of Kerala by raising money through their crowd-funding and even joining organisations to help those in need on ground.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 16:35 PM