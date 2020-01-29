Jaanu trailer: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand play high school sweethearts in Telugu remake of 96

The trailer of Jaanu, starring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand was unveiled on 29 January. The remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's Tamil film 96 is directed by C Prem Kumar, who also directed the original.

The trailer opens to Ram's (Sharwanand) voiceover reciting a poem, "I am the shore that awaits the ferocious waves of the sea. Like the dark cloud that awaits the gentle breeze. My heart awaits your smile and a glance from your eyes. Can't you look at me?"

He is then shown visiting his old high school and eventually running into his old flame Jaanu (played by Samantha Akkineni) at a party. In between montages of their high school years and interaction as adults, Ram can be heard proclaiming his love for her. While Jaanu seems to have grown out of the puppy love, Ram tells her how he has harboured feelings for her long time.

Watch the trailer of Jaanu here

Sharwanand spoke about working with Samantha in Jaanu with news portal Great Andhra, "This film needs a strong female actress and Samantha is a perfect choice. If my performance gets credit, Samantha has a share in it and I could not have performed better without Samantha."

Gouri G Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, who were a part of 96, will be seen in the same roles in Jaanu. Govind Vasantha is the music composer, Mahendiran Jayaraju is the director of photography and Praveen K L is the editor. Dil Raju has produced the drama via Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

In 2019, Samantha was seen in the blockbuster Majili alongside Naga Chaitanya, Oh! Baby and made a cameo in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2. Meanwhile, Sharwanand's last release was the crime drama Ranarangam alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Jaanu is slated to release on 7 February.

