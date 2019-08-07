You are here:

J Om Prakash passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene tweet condolences

FP Staff

Aug 07, 2019 17:11:01 IST

Condolences poured in from Bollywood celebrities after the demise of film producer J Om Prakash on Wednesday.

Prakash actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and soon after the news of his death, several stars took to social media to offer condolences and remembered the beloved filmmaker.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his remorse at the filmmaker's passing and called him a "kind, gentle and affable being."

Ajay Devgn expressed grief and wrote that Prakash will be missed and remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Ajay's wife Kajol also tweeted condolences.

Jimmy Sheirgill expressed sadness over the death of BJP politican Sushma Sawraj and Prakash.

Madhuri Dixit Nene extended her condolences to Roshan and his family.

Akshay Kumar praised Prakash's cinema and mourned the filmmaker's loss.

The ace filmmaker and producer was known for films like Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Saath, Aakhir Kyon?, Arpan, Aas Paas, Aasha, Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, Apnapan, Aakraman, and Aap Ki Kasam. The filmmaker even produced features such as Aandhi, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi among others.

He was also elected as the President of the Film Federation of India and served for the year 1995-1996.

Last rites of the filmmaker were performed in Mumbai, with Roshan and his father Rakesh, to whom Prakash's daughter Pinky is married, leading the funeral procession.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 17:18:33 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Akshay Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hrithik Roshan , J Om Prakash , Jimmy Sheirgil , Kajol , Madhuri Dixit-Nene , Rakesh Roshan

also see

J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and legendary yesteryear filmmaker, passes away at 93

J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and legendary yesteryear filmmaker, passes away at 93

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Sunny Deol on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas; Madhuri Dixit wishes Kajol on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Sunny Deol on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas; Madhuri Dixit wishes Kajol on her birthday

Sonakshi Sinha appears on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's show Dance Deewane to promote Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha appears on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's show Dance Deewane to promote Khandaani Shafakhana