J Om Prakash passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene tweet condolences

Condolences poured in from Bollywood celebrities after the demise of film producer J Om Prakash on Wednesday.

Prakash actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and soon after the news of his death, several stars took to social media to offer condolences and remembered the beloved filmmaker.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his remorse at the filmmaker's passing and called him a "kind, gentle and affable being."

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Ajay Devgn expressed grief and wrote that Prakash will be missed and remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family🙏 @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2019

Ajay's wife Kajol also tweeted condolences.

Om Prakash Ji, you have given Indian cinema some eminent stories to remember. You'll forever stay in our thoughts. Sincere prayers for the family.🙏🏻 @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 7, 2019

Jimmy Sheirgill expressed sadness over the death of BJP politican Sushma Sawraj and Prakash.

RIP #SushmaSawraj ji RIP #JOmPrakash ji ..sad day ..condolences to the families ..almighty give you strength to bear the irreparable loss 🙏🙏 — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) August 7, 2019

Madhuri Dixit Nene extended her condolences to Roshan and his family.

Rest in peace J Om Prakash Ji. My deepest condolences to @iHrithik and the entire Roshan family on your grave loss. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 7, 2019

Akshay Kumar praised Prakash's cinema and mourned the filmmaker's loss.

Heard of another sad demise of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash ji...known for path-breaking cinema, much ahead of his times. Heartfelt condolences to @iHrithik and family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2019

#JOmPrakash ji. A legend of a filmmaker. RIP sir. You will live on through your films & evergreen music. Prayers & thoughts with the family @RakeshRoshan_N Pinky Aunty @iHrithik https://t.co/EGq3UTrlXA pic.twitter.com/kk40tCG6AF — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 7, 2019

RIP #JOmPrakash ji - your legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to @iHrithik - the entire family, friends & loved ones. 🙏🏽 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 7, 2019

The ace filmmaker and producer was known for films like Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Saath, Aakhir Kyon?, Arpan, Aas Paas, Aasha, Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, Apnapan, Aakraman, and Aap Ki Kasam. The filmmaker even produced features such as Aandhi, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi among others.

He was also elected as the President of the Film Federation of India and served for the year 1995-1996.

Last rites of the filmmaker were performed in Mumbai, with Roshan and his father Rakesh, to whom Prakash's daughter Pinky is married, leading the funeral procession.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 17:18:33 IST