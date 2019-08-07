J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and legendary yesteryear filmmaker, passes away at 93

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and legendary filmmaker, J Om Prakash, breathed his last at his Mumbai residence at the age of 93 on Wednesday, reports DNA. Hrithik shared the news on social media, sharing never-before-seen pictures of his grandfather. The Super 30 actor added, "My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Prakash helmed iconic films like Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Saath, Aakhir Kyon?, Arpan, Aas Paas, Aasha, Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, Apnapan, Aakraman, and Aap Ki Kasam. The filmmaker even produced features such as Aandhi, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi among others.

Last year, on Prakash's 92nd birthday, Hrithik shared multiple pictures of the celebrations on social media. "As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self-taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki kasam and 22 more jubilee films brought him name and fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda," wrote the actor as a tribute to his grandfather.

