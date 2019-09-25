J Michael Mendel, Emmy-winning animation producer of The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, passes away aged 54
Emmy Award-winning animation producer J Michael Mendel, best known for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, has passed away at the age of 54. The cause of his death is yet unknown.
Adult Swim, the US cable network airing Rick and Morty since its premiere in 2013, released a statement on Twitter.
Read the statement here
— [adult swim] (@adultswim) September 24, 2019
They also issued another statement, obtained by Deadline, calling the producer the "heart" of the show. “All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Mike Mendel. Mike was the heart of the Rick and Morty production family, his fantastic talent and wit will be sorely missed. Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” the statement read. Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon also penned heartfelt condolences for the deceased producer on Twitter. Here are Roiland and Harmon's tributes
My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed. — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) September 23, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I can’t handle seeing his cropped photo in headlines with the word dead in them. I hate the phrase RIP it makes me picture styrofoam tombstones at a Halloween party. Rick and Morty has lost Mike Mendel, a man that deserves a better obituary and in my angry opinion, a better god. That opinion is a projection of my shame. I took Mike for granted. He was always needed and he was always there. He’s going to be needed tomorrow and he won’t be there. The wound will scar but there will be a hole through everything we do from now on. I have only angry things to say for now, that’s how valuable mike was. I can’t keep editing these words so here’s a kitten and I’m gonna take a nap.
Mendel had earned four Emmys for his contribution to The Simpsons and Rick and Morty.
Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 12:57:09 IST