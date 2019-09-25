J Michael Mendel, Emmy-winning animation producer of The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, passes away aged 54

Emmy Award-winning animation producer J Michael Mendel, best known for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, has passed away at the age of 54. The cause of his death is yet unknown.

Adult Swim, the US cable network airing Rick and Morty since its premiere in 2013, released a statement on Twitter.

They also issued another statement, obtained by Deadline, calling the producer the "heart" of the show. “All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Mike Mendel. Mike was the heart of the Rick and Morty production family, his fantastic talent and wit will be sorely missed. Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” the statement read. Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon also penned heartfelt condolences for the deceased producer on Twitter. Here are Roiland and Harmon's tributes

My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed. — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) September 23, 2019

Mendel had earned four Emmys for his contribution to The Simpsons and Rick and Morty.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 12:57:09 IST