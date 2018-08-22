iZombie adds NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to cast of horror-comedy series' final season

The CW has cast NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a supporting role in the fifth and final season of iZombie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former basketball player will play the role of Zed, one of the few remaining City Council members in Seattle who didn’t leave the city after the wall was erected due to the zombie epidemic outbreak. While Zed is a zombie, his fellow council member will be human creating potentially humorous situations. Aly Michalka's Peyton — with help from Rose McIver's Liv Moore — will effectively be running the city with the death of the mayor.

iZombie, which first aired in 2015, was adapted from a popular comic book series of the same name created by writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Allred for DC Comics' Vertigo imprint. It was developed for television by Rob Thomas, who created Veronica Mars and Party Down.

In the series, McIver plays Liv, a medical student turned zombie, which leaves her lifeless and completely changed. To mask her hunger for brains, Liv takes a job at a morgue where she can feast on the dead.

The show's other regular cast members include Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux, Rahul Kohli as Ravi Chakrabarti, Robert Buckley as Major Lilywhite and David Anders as Blaine "DeBeers" McDonough.

iZombie's final season will air on The CW in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 18:35 PM