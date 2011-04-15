It's yours darling, says KJo
Anyone who has worked with Karan Johar knows he is a man of his word. At the FICCI Excellence Awards held in March with Hugh Jackman and Shah Rukh Khan in attendance, Karan Johar came away Best Director for My Name is Khan and dedicated the award to Shah Rukh, Kajol and scriptwriter Shibani Bathija. He then stepped off-stage and headed straight towards Bathija and handed the award to her. Shibani was taken aback and hesitant to accept, but Karan insisted. He placed the trophy in her hands and said, “It’s yours darling. You deserve it and I meant what I said up there.”
Shibani has been nominated for Best Story and Best Screenplay for My Name is Khan at the upcoming IIFA Awards to be held in Toronto, Canada this year.
