MasterChef Australia returned for its 14th season on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday, 19 April. The streaming giant took to its official Instagram account to announce the latest season, named ‘MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites’, along with some moments from its first episode.

This latest season will see a total of 24 contestants including 12 previous season favourites and 12 foodies compete to achieve the ultimate culinary title. Watch the clip here:

The winner of the show's inaugural edition, Julie Goodwin is being brought back, along with other notable names like Sashi Cheliah, and Billie McKay. Sarah Todd is also ready to surprise the judges with her version of some traditional Indian dishes.

The trio of Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong will be in the judges' seats and they are all set to provide different culinary challenges to the aspiring chefs in the MasterChef Kitchen. The winner of this edition will be awarded prize money worth $250,000.

The first episode has already been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The debut episode started with a fiery round of powerful cooking that enchanted the judges. The contestants prepared history-laden heritage recipes from across the world to earn the very first immunity pin. The first episode also saw the judges getting overwhelmed after trying some mouth-watering dishes from different parts of the world.

Previous season’s contestants like Christina Baptista, and Tommy Pham brought to the table delicacies from Portugal, and Vietnam respectively and re-created thousand-year-old recipes with their culinary skills and imaginations to win the hearts of the judges.

Sarah Todd presented the Rajasthani dish Lal Maas with a unique and new flavour. From the fan’s team, Jenn Lee came up with luscious Taiwanese beef noodles, and stay-at-home mum Keyma Vasquez Montero presented a signature Venezuelan seafood stew in front of the judges.

The judges got overwhelmed while choosing the top three dishes for giving the immunity pins. Along with two regular immunity pins, an exclusive one has been added to cherish the top dishes prepared by the fans and the favourites.

Excited to read about the show? Well then, go catch the first episode at Disney+ Hotstar.