There was no need for vehement denials; keeping quiet would’ve been the better thing to do.

Shilpa Shetty is pregnant indeed, and is being attended by Mumbai’s acclaimed gynaecologist, Dr Kiran Coelho.

After reports of her pregnancy made tabloid headlines, the actress had turned to Twitter, denying the reports. On 15 May, she tweeted:

“I do kno I am in the public domain, nd every1s curious,bt these r sensitive issues,hence wud appreciate the press respects my privacy.Thnks” and the followed it up with another tweet, “To al my followers"IF,HOW n WHEN I WISH 2 make any personal announcmnt,is entirely MY(nt the Press) Prerogatve!As of now there's none 2 make.” But the tabloid grist had gained momentum on her pregnancy story to which she posted another tweet on 19 May, “Sick and tired of all the congratulatory msgs and calls, so for the last time "I AM NOT PREGNANT". all this is so annoying..grrrrrrrrr.”

In India, early stages of pregnancy have superstitions attached, but Shilpa's vociferous denials seem a tad odd. Staying mum would have been a better option in this case.