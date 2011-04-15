It’s gonna be baby fever and diaper drama once again in Zayed Khan’s Juhu bungalow. The actor and his wife are expecting their second child, due in September this year. Their three-year-old son, Zidaan, is extremely excited about the new arrival and, more importantly becoming the older sibling in the family soon. “Zidaan’s very aware of the changes in our lives right now and his baby-like wonderment with all his questions and excitement is so endearing. He likes to accompany us on our routine visits to the doctor and I am just amazed at Zidaan’s reactions to everything going on around him, like he understands it all. Kids today are something else man, and everyday is a new revelation,” says Zayed.