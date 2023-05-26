With every coming day the excitement among the audience to watch Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is constantly rising. Having seen its intriguing teaser, the audience is fully drenched in the fever of this upcoming romantic musical love saga. Now, to give fire to the rising excitement of the audience, here comes a piece of good news that the film wrapped its final schedule earlier this morning with the entire team.

The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma. As finally, the film has wrapped its final schedule, we can’t wait to see this pure love story in the theaters on 29th June 2023.

Moreover, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. While the larger-than-life visuals have grabbed the eyeballs, its music is also something that is been loved by the masses. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

The day makers released the mind-blowing teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, it boosted the excitement of the audience to witness this pure love story starring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Now to take your excitement further to the next level, we got to hear that the film has a massive-scale song. The song is equivalent to any Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar film.

A source close to the project revealed that “A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films.” The excitement about the music of the film is already been increased after hearing a little of it in the teaser.

As the teaser gave a glimpse of the massive scale of this film with some soulful music and huge enthralling visuals, the release of the intriguing poster on the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, celebrated the blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and having massive-scale song in the film will definitely be an absolute treat to relish on the screen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.