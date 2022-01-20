'It’s a euphoric feeling': Sushmita Sen on winning the International Association of Working Women Award for Aarya 2
“I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2,' says Sushmita Sen.
Sushmita Sen has been basking in the glory with appreciation pouring in from all corners of the world for Aarya. She has also scored global recognition by winning the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series presented by DC South Asian Film Festival 2021.
Sushmita Sen returned in the titular role and the action drama has won rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Power packed performances from an ensemble star-cast along with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma’s ace direction made the second season of Aarya truly spectacular.
An ecstatic Sushmita said, “I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone. It’s euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organizers of DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!”
