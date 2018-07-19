Italian actress Valentina Corti cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had posted a photograph on Twitter on 18 July with an Italian woman captioning it, “Yeh Ladki mere ‘rome rome mein’ hai’’. According to a report in Pune Mirror, the woman has been identified as Valentina Corti, an Italian actress who has been cast opposite the Sacred Games actor for Tannishtha Chatterjee’s yet-untitled directorial debut. Film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh was quick to declare the news on his official Twitter handle.

Italian actress Valentina Corti joins the cast of Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui... Produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan... Currently being filmed in Rome. pic.twitter.com/tnaMz9Z96u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

The film, currently being shot in Rome, will see Chatterjee and Siddiqui collaborate after Mangesh Hadawale’s 2011 drama Dekh Indian Circus and Garth Davis’s 2017 Lion.

Valentina is well-known for her television shows such as Don Matteo, All the Music of the Heart and Titanic: Blood and Steel. As per the same report, Tannishtha shared her thoughts on the Italian actress and how she bonded with Nawazuddin. "I knew she was the one the first time I met her. Valentina is very beautiful, a great actress and well-known in Italy. I did a few days of workshop with both of them before we started shooting and they get along really well, joking and pranking each other. She is a fun person," said Tannishtha.

Tannishtha was Siddiqui's junior at the National School of Drama and their association is almost of 14 years.

