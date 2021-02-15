ITA Awards 2021: From Surbhi Chandna to Kapil Sharma, here is the complete list of winners
The 20th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards were held on Sunday in Mumbai.
The ITA awards that celebrates excellence on the small screen also awarded the best in digital medium this year. ITA honoured popular television and web shows that made its mark with 'Milestone' and 'Landmark' awards, reported The Indian Express.
As per the report, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar won three trophies. He won one for 'Best Actor', while the others were for his shows Kunadli Bhagya and Naagin 5.
The actor posted a picture on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption where he thanked a number of people for his achievement, before adding, "It has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as #Kundalibhagya & #Naagin5."
Helly Shah too shared an image from the show on Instagram, thanking ITA for honouring them with The ITA Best Show 2020 award Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.
Here's the full list of winners:
Popular Supporting Actress –TV: Munmun Dutta
Landmark Award – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Indian Idol, RadhaKrishn, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin.
Popular Mytho Show – TV: Vignaharta Ganesh
Milestone Award – Balika Vadhu, Divya Aur Baati Hum, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Crime Patrol, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Comedy Circus, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.
Popular Social Media Stars: Ssumeir Pasricha
ITA Viewers’ Choice - Social Media: Chinki Minki
Hall of Fame: Sanjeev Kapoor
Covid Warriors Award -6 Awardees: Chinu Kwaatra, Jitendra Singh Shunty, Jyot Jeet, Dr.Hemant Deshmukh Dean KEM Hospital, Dr.Mohan Joshi Dean of Sion Hospital ,Dr.Muffazal Lakdawala
Popular Host on Indian Television: Maniesh Paul
Landmark-OTT: Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, Paatal Lok, Aashram, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Asur, Fittrat
Popular Digital Influencer: Ashish Chanchlani
Popular Actor – Web: Pratik Gandhi – Scam 1992
Hall of Fame: Ekta Kapoor
Popular Actress –TV: Surbhi Chandna - Naagin 5
Popular Actor – TV (Tie): Dheeraj Dhoopar /Sudhanshu Pandey
Popular Show - TV (Fiction): Ishq Mein Marjawan 2
Popular Debutant Actress Web: Akansha Ranjan - Guilty
Popular OTT – Film: Guilty
Popular Supporting Actor- TV (Tie): Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda
Popular Show - TV (Non - Fiction): The Kapil Sharma Show
