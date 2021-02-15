Entertainment

ITA Awards 2021: From Surbhi Chandna to Kapil Sharma, here is the complete list of winners

The 20th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards were held on Sunday in Mumbai.

FP Trending February 15, 2021 19:13:51 IST
The ITA awards that celebrates excellence on the small screen also awarded the best in digital medium this year. ITA honoured popular television and web shows that made its mark with 'Milestone' and 'Landmark' awards, reported The Indian Express.

As per the report, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar won three trophies. He won one for 'Best Actor', while the others were for his shows Kunadli Bhagya and Naagin 5.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption where he thanked a number of people for his achievement, before adding, "It has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as #Kundalibhagya & #Naagin5."

Helly Shah too shared an image from the show on Instagram, thanking ITA for honouring them with The ITA Best Show 2020 award Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.  

 

 

 

Here's the full list of winners:

Popular Supporting Actress –TV: Munmun Dutta                       

Landmark Award – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Indian Idol, RadhaKrishn, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin.

Popular Mytho Show – TV: Vignaharta Ganesh 

Milestone Award – Balika Vadhu, Divya Aur Baati Hum, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Crime Patrol, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Comedy Circus, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

Popular Social Media Stars: Ssumeir Pasricha                

ITA Viewers’ Choice - Social Media: Chinki Minki             

Hall of Fame: Sanjeev Kapoor                

Covid Warriors Award -6 Awardees: Chinu Kwaatra, Jitendra Singh Shunty,  Jyot Jeet, Dr.Hemant Deshmukh Dean KEM Hospital, Dr.Mohan Joshi Dean of Sion Hospital ,Dr.Muffazal Lakdawala                      

Popular Host on Indian Television: Maniesh Paul             

Landmark-OTT: JamtaraSabka Number Ayega, Paatal Lok, Aashram, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Asur, Fittrat

Popular Digital Influencer: Ashish Chanchlani

Popular Actor – Web: Pratik Gandhi – Scam 1992 

Hall of Fame: Ekta Kapoor                 

Popular Actress –TV: Surbhi Chandna  - Naagin 5

Popular Actor – TV (Tie): Dheeraj Dhoopar /Sudhanshu Pandey 

Popular Show - TV  (Fiction): Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 

Popular Debutant Actress Web: Akansha Ranjan - Guilty                    

Popular OTT – Film: Guilty 

Popular Supporting Actor- TV (Tie): Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda

Popular Show - TV  (Non - Fiction): The Kapil Sharma Show

