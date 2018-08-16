It Follows director David Robert Mitchell to adapt horror short film, They Hear It, into a feature

David Robert Mitchell, the director of It Follows (2015), will be adapting the horror short film They Hear It, which will be directed by Julian Terry, found The Hollywood Reporter.

Terry created the original short revolving around a mysterious presence known as 'The Sound' that brings terrible consequences to those who hear it even once. THR writes that the film is expected to have touches of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds and Stephen King's It.

Terry has previously directed two short films Whisper and The Nurse, which went on to win the Annabelle Creation Contest.

Mitchell's upcoming film Under the Silver Lake stars Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough. The film debuted at 2018's Cannes Film Festival and will be released on 7 December. He has previously directed 2010's The Myth of the American Sleepover. Mitchell is typically known to direct the scripts he writes, but he recently penned the sci-fi film Man Alive for Fox, which Atlanta director Hiro Murai will helm.

They Hear It's adaptation will be produced by Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company. Jacob Chase, the writer-director of another horror short Larry — which will be turned into a feature film — will executive produce.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 20:48 PM