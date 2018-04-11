Israeli TV shows Hostages, La Famiglia and Honey Badgers to be remade in India; casting, filming to begin soon

The Indian adaptation of acclaimed Israeli crime-thriller Hostages is in the pipeline, along with 'desi' versions of comedies La Famiglia and Honey Badgers.

Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment has taken the rights to three of Armoza Formats' scripted series, according to a company statement to IANS.

"We are most excited to be adapting these Armoza shows for India. I have been a big fan of Israeli content as our countries have a close cultural affinity and I believe stories like Hostages, La Famiglia and Honey Badgers are incredibly universal," said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment.

"Writing, casting and production on all three shows are already underway and filming should commence soon," Nair added.

Produced by Yetzira Ivrit, Hostages is an intense psychological crime-thriller that follows a renowned surgeon about to perform a routine operation on the President. But her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to sabotage the procedure and kill the President.

La Famiglia, produced by United Studios of Israel, follows the lives of a suburban family living in the divorce capital of the country. With many reasons to be happy, they have even more reasons to go to therapy — their sex life, his best friend, her complaints and his mother.

"Their therapy sessions provide the entertaining basis for the series. Each episode is a new therapy session in which they bring up the most embarrassing, awkward and insane moments that are a part of every family's life.

Honey Badgers is produced by Naor Zion, and follows the lives of four small-town friends who change their identities to get jobs at one of the world's top financial firms. They will fake it all to appear more sophisticated and achieve their fantasy of opening up their own investment company.

On the association, Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, said, "As we continue to expand our scripted and ready-made series catalogues, we are thrilled that Applause Entertainment, a highly acclaimed creative house, has chosen to take three of our top scripted series to be adapted in one of the most important content arenas in the world."

