Anu Malik was subject of discussion on Twitter after social media users realised the 1996 song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from Diljale is eerily similar to the Israeli national anthem 'Hatikvah'.

The likeness to the national anthem only came to light after gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's second-ever Olympics gold and the national anthem was played at the venue to mark his victory.

Directed by Harry Baweja, Diljale starred Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendra, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

Malik quickly became the subject of fodder, funny tweets and memes after social media users found out about the plagiarism.

Israel’s national anthem has uncanny resemblance to Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Ye Chaman song from Diljale at a lower tempo. And since Anu Malik was the music director, I am 💯% convinced now that he copied even that music too from here. 😁 https://t.co/zpgyrovmr5 — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/Y03OgBpUbP — Mehul Beniwal (@MehulBeniwal) August 1, 2021