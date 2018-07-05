Isle of Dogs, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Mr Chandramouli, For Here Or To Go? — Know Your Releases

This week, cinema theatres across the country are set to witness a mix of releases, that too across languages. Apart from the Benicio Del Toro-Josh Brolin action-thriller Sicario: Day of the Soldado, there's also Ali Fazal's For Here Or To Go? which revolves around the perils of Indians at the hands of the US immigration.

If there's Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated film Isle of Dogs, there's Ezhil Vendan's 2D/3D animation flick Hanuman vs Mahiravana. The south Indian film industry also has two releases in the offing this week — Tamil sports comedy Mr Chandramouli and Gopichand-starrer Telugu drama Pantham.

For Here Or To Go?



What's it about: This is a contemporary story of ambition and ambivalence characterising the dilemma of modern cultural displacement.

Who is in it:Ali Fazak, Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapur, Amitosh Nagpal, Omi Vaidya

Why it may work: The premise of the film is very contemporary and people — those living in India as well NRIs — may relate to it.

For Here Or To Go? is directed by Rucha Humnabadkar.

Hanuman vs Mahiravana



What's it about: The film showcases the race against time for Hanuman to save Lord Rama and his younger brother Lakshman from the clutches of Mahiravana — the king of the underworld.

Who is in it: Cast not announced

Why it may work: Epics and mythological tales have worked well previously at the box office. Plus, Hanuman is a character is popular among both children and adults. To watch the mighty monkey God fight evil — in 3D — should be a visual delight.

Hanuman vs Mahiravana is directed by Ezhil Vendan.

Isle of Dogs



What's it about: The film revolves around a scrappy pack of dogs who are exiled to an island when a canine flu spreads in Japan.

Who is in it:Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Liev Shreiber.

Why it may work: A story that is nuanced and deeply political, and already considered among Wes Anderson's best work.

Isle of Dogs is directed by Wes Anderson.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado



What's it about: This is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2015 sleeper hit Sicario. It revolves around the drug war at the US-Mexico border and how the United States government is forced to team up with hitman Alejandro Gillick to fight back as the cartels have begun transporting terrorists across the border.

Who is in it: Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan, Isabela Moner, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Catherine Keener.

Why it may work: Owing to the popularity of the story and the cast, the sequel seems to be a promising watch. Brolin and del Toro together anchor this action-fuelled film.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is directed by Stefano Sollima.

Mr Chandramouli



What's it about: Gautham plays a boxer in the film, who after an unexpected turn of events, finds himself in a situation where his professional and personal life goes for a complete toss.

Who is in it: Gautham Kartik, Regina Cassandra, Karthik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Why it may work: Gautham has proved himself as an actor with films such as Rangoon and Ivan Thanthiran. There also has been significant buzz around this upcoming film, which Gautham thinks would make him a commercial star as well.

Mr Chandramouli is directed by Thiru.

Pantham



What's it about: In the film, Gopichand stars as Vikranth, a modern-day Robinhood who steals money from corrupt politicians, and his primary target is Naik Bhai who also happens to be the state’s home minister.

Who is in it: Tottempodi Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada

Why it may work:It is a socially conscious film where the hero takes upon himself to bring about a change in societal conscience by punishing wrongdoers and rewarding the needy.

Pantham is directed by K Chakravarthy.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 20:24 PM