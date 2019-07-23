Ishq Vishq director Ken Ghosh to direct ALTBalaji romantic period drama It Happened In Calcutta

ALTBalaji recently announced its upcoming web series It Happened in Calcutta, which created a hype amongst the audience as the platform launched a fresh face Naghma Rizwan, who bagged the role to be the leading lady. With all eyes on her and co-star Karan Kunddra, director Ken Ghosh shall be the man depicting this heartfelt love story set in Kolkata in the 60s and 70s. After directing successful series such as Haq se, DevDD, and XXX, Ghosh will be venturing into this period drama.

Speaking on his recent project Ken Ghosh said in a statement, “It took a lot of research to get the true essence that the series is all about. It will take you (the audience) to the era of the 60s in the City of Joy - Calcutta showcasing a classic love story. Working with ALTBalaji has always been fun and I'm having a great experience directing the series. It’s a pleasure to work with Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji again. I hope this series, like the ones I’ve made before, strikes the right chord with the audience and ends up as a rousing success.”

Check out Ken Ghosh's post on It Happened in Calcutta

The series revolves around a young girl, Kusum who aspires to become an esteemed doctor in the city. She gets into Calcutta Medical College to make her dreams come true. Cupid strikes in this riveting tale when she meets the handsome stud of the college, Ronobir and falls in love with him.

