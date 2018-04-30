Ishq Mein Marjawan star Arjun Bijlani to host Madhuri Dixit-judged new reality show Dance Deewane

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani made his way through the television industry with Miley Jab Hum Tum — a youth-targeted TV serial. After the show, he never had to look back as the talented actor was gifted with multiple opportunities like Ishq Mein Marjawan or Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Now audience's favourite 'Deep' will be seen as the host of a dance reality show that will be judged by none other than Madhuri Dixit.

The reality show, titled Dance Deewane, will also have director Shashank Khaitan and choreographor Tushar Kalia, who is also a former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant, as judges.

Arjun confirmed the news and told The Times of India, “While acting has been a passion, anchoring is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve finally got the opportunity and I couldn’t be happier.The most important thing to keep in mind while hosting is the connect you need to establish with not only the audience, but also the contestants. Making them feel comfortable is paramount. As an actor, improvisation comes naturally to me. So, that is a strength I hope to play on while I host. In the past, I’ve been on the other side as a contestant, but this time, there’s a lot more exciting since I get to be the one holding the show together.”

Dance Deewane is reportedly launching a new format of the competition. It is said that the judges will look for one best contestant from each age group of under-13, under-35, and 35-and-above. The chosen three will competing against each other in the finale. The auditions start on 3 May and the show goes on air 2 June onwards.

