Ishaan Khatter reveals first look of Mira Nair's BBC series A Suitable Boy, shares a leisurely moment with Tabu

The first look of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy has been released. The beautiful still captures Tabu and Ishaan Khatter completely unfazed and in a leisure state, swaying away lazily on a porch swing.

While Khatter will be seen as one of the leads, Maan Kapoor, Tabu plays the role of Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated.

Check out the look here



View this post on Instagram A Suitable Boy.. first look A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Dec 2, 2019 at 1:40am PST

The makers also released another still of Tanya Maniktala as Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Rupa Mehra.

We are thrilled to share some gorgeous first look photos of our upcoming production of #ASuitableBoy. This picture features Tanya Maniktala as our heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Mrs Rupa Mehra. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BbOk0jmLNy — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala) coming of age in North India in 1951. At the same time, the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation, and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

A Suitable Boy is a celluloid adaptation of Vikram Seth’s acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name. The six-part series has been adapted for screen by writer Andrew Davies, best known for his work on Pride and Prejudice and War & Peace. It also features Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, and Vivek Gomber.

Produced by Lookout Point, the UK-based TV production company behind War & Peace, Les Misrables, and Gentleman Jack, this adaptation will be shot on locations across India, and is set to feature an all-Indian cast.

The series is commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, BBC and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 16:47:48 IST