Ishaan Khatter Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak to release in the Middle East on same date as India

Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak will be releasing in the Middle East on the same date as India.

Apart from the Middle East Zee Studios International will take film to Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Pakistan, read a statement to Indo Asian News Service.

Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), said, "For the release of Dhadak, the anticipation of watching Ishaan and Janhvi together is at an all-time high. Hence, we decided to offer an immersive experience of this epic love story to viewers worldwide on the same day." Zee Studios International is distributing the film to the foreign shores.

Dhadak is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. A remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, it is scheduled to be released on 20 July.

It marks debut of late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and is the second film of Ishaan following his debut in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. However, his first screen appearance was his role in Waah! Life Ho to Aisi, opposite his brother Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

(With inpus from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 17:27 PM