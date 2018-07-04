Ishaan, Janhvi promote Dhadak; 18 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor take a stroll
Mira Rajput is currently expecting her second child with actor husband Shahid Kapoor. Their daughter Misha was born on 26 August, 2016.
Swara Bhasker's throwback to Sonam Kapoor's wedding
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker's friendship blossomed on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Ranjhanaa, and it has only strengthened with every passing day. They were last seen together (on-screen) in Veere Di Wedding that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.
Kangana Ranaut's photo shoot
#Repost @brendondegee with @get_repost ・・・ Brutally honest and effortlessly stylish, the face of @greygooseindia at Cannes Film Festival 2018, cements one fact for all to know: she really is the Queen of Bollywood. Catch our cover girl @cosmoindia @team_kangana_ranaut being her candid self in the July issue. ✨ Photograph: @alangelati; styling: @zunailimalik; hair & makeup: @brendondegee; production: @saenoel #KanganaRanaut #GreyGooseLife #OnlyInCosmo #CosmoIndia
Bolder in black and white #KanganaRanaut #blackandwhite #bold A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
Kangana Ranaut will now be seen in Mental Hai Kya!, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and another film helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter promote Dhadak
A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on
Presenting, The Millennials. Our cover for the month features two bright young talents who are all set to take over our screens and our hearts—Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) and Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95). The stars of ‘Dhadak’ interview each other about the things they love the most—storytelling, film, and Instagram food videos. ❤ Photographs: #TarunVishwa Creative director: @yurreipem Fashion director: @Edwardlalrempuia All clothes: @calvinklein 205W39NYC Hair (for Janhvi): @yiannitsapatori at @fazemanagement Hair (for Ishaan): @aalimhakim Makeup (for Janhvi): @sandhyashekar. Makeup assistant: @muabhagyashree Makeup (for Ishaan): #RizwanShaikh Production: @parulmenezes Location: @jwsahar JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar #JanhviKapoor #IshaanKhatter #Dhadak A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on
Ahead of the release of Dhadak, young actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting the film. From Harper's Bazaar cover to the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz — the Dhadak actors are on a roll.
18 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Heeehaw jab mein choti bachchi thi! One year completion I did a blink n miss appearance in kyunki #Repost @balajitelefilmslimited with @get_repost ・・・ Celebrating 18 glorious years on 3rd July of #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi with our content czarina @ektaravikapoor and @ketansgupta @chloejferns @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy @shobha9168 A post shared by Ekta❤️myVEERES (@ektaravikapoor) on
Then three years later d shows prosperity showed on me ! 1000 eps I came again on d show! #Repost @balajitelefilmslimited with @get_repost ・・・ Feels like yesterday but this journey completed 18 years on 3rd July. #18yearsofkyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi . @ektaravikapoor @chloejferns @ketansgupta @shobha9168 @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy @anilnagp @shivangisinghchauhaan @tanusridgupta
Eighteen years ago Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani unfolded what turned out to be Indian television's biggest soap drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus. The show remained at the top of the TRP charts for the longest run.
Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh's romance in Soorma
There to score a goal...... 9 days to go!!!!!!! #Soorma 13th July! A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on
Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the upcoming sports biopic Soorma that details the life and struggles of the Hockey legend Sandeep Singh.
