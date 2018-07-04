You are here:

Ishaan, Janhvi promote Dhadak; 18 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor take a stroll

Happiness.. beside me and inside me A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

Mira Rajput is currently expecting her second child with actor husband Shahid Kapoor. Their daughter Misha was born on 26 August, 2016.

Swara Bhasker's throwback to Sonam Kapoor's wedding



Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker's friendship blossomed on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Ranjhanaa, and it has only strengthened with every passing day. They were last seen together (on-screen) in Veere Di Wedding that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.

Kangana Ranaut's photo shoot



Kangana Ranaut will now be seen in Mental Hai Kya!, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and another film helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter promote Dhadak

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:20am PDT



Ahead of the release of Dhadak, young actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting the film. From Harper's Bazaar cover to the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz — the Dhadak actors are on a roll.

18 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Eighteen years ago Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani unfolded what turned out to be Indian television's biggest soap drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus. The show remained at the top of the TRP charts for the longest run. Along with the show, actress-and-now-cabinet-minist er Irani became a household name.

Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh's romance in Soorma

Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the upcoming sports biopic Soorma that details the life and struggles of the Hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 18:24 PM