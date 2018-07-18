You are here:

Ishaan, Janhvi express love for food; Aishwarya and Abhishek's French holiday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber spotted together ahead of their musical collaboration

Fans across the world are curious about the upcoming song of DJ Khaled that also features Justin Bieber. Khaled has been teasing the song across social media platforms often terming it as an "anthem".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya's French holiday

London love ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

The Bachchans were enjoying their French holiday while the whole of France was celebrating their second football World Cup win. After Paris, the Bachchans made London their next pit stop. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aradhya were seen at their smiling best.

Post-FIFA World Cup, Will Smith goes for a vacation with family

The 2018 World Cup finale was indeed this year's biggest TV spectacle as billions of people worldwide glued on to TV sets, mobile screens watching the epic match between France and Croatia. There were many film stars at the stadium who didn't want to miss the fun. Hollywood actor Will Smith and his family were one such representative from the showbiz industry.

Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor's food cravings

While Dhadak is being anticipated with bated breaths, the film's young lead pair — Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor — is busy promoting the film across the country.

Akshay Kumar, Gold director Reema Kagti's behind-the-scenes moments from the Hockey film

The upcoming film Gold is one of 2018's most-awaited films. Gold stars Akshay Kumar as the manager of the Indian Hockey Team who takes upon himself to represent India at the Olympics as a sports team of a free nation. The film is slated to release on 15 August, 2018.

Sooraj Pancholi on the sets of upcoming film Time To Dance

Lights camera! #TimeToDance @remodsouza A post shared by Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi) on Jul 17, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif star in choreographer-turned-director Romeo D'Souza's upcoming dance film Time To Dance. This is Pancholi's next film after his 2015 debut Hero.

