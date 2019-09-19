You are here:

Isha Sharvani duped of Rs 3 lakh in Australia; trio arrested by Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit

The Delhi Police have arrested three people who allegedly duped Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to be Australian Tax officers, officials said on Thursday.

The actress, who now lives in Perth, was coerced to transfer 5700 Australian dollars (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer, police said, adding that the arrests were made by its Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD).

Sharvani is an Indian contemporary dancer and actress.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kisna in 2005, where she was cast opposite Vivek Oberoi.

Check out posts from Isha Sharvani

View this post on Instagram

May this year be filled with growth and happiness for the entire human race. Photo credit: Steve Baitz #ishasharvani #happynewyear #prayers

A post shared by Isha Sharvani (@isha.sharvani) on Jan 8, 2019 at 10:09pm PST

She later appeared in films like Good Boy Bad Boy, David and Qarib Qarib Singlle among many others.

Sharvani also participated in a season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, reports Hindustan Times. The actress is trained in Indian traditional dance forms such as Kalaripayattu, Chhau, and Kathak. The report adds that Isha's mother supervises a dance gurukul, while her father is a composer and her brother, a percussionist. Sharvani's stint with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa ended abruptly after the actress unexpectedly injured herself at a friend's place.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 13:18:29 IST