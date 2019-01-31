Isha Ambani on Vogue cover; Kim Kardashian throws birthday party for daughter: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Isha Ambani on the cover of Vogue

Vogue India featured Isha Ambani Piramal on their February issue. In December, she married Anand Piramal in an extravagant wedding ceremony. While the pre-wedding festivities were held in Udaipur, with names such as popstar Beyoncé, US diplomat Hillary Clinton in attendance, the wedding took place at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilla.

Vidya Balan shares BTS video of Filmfare cover shoot

#Filmfare shoot #BTS A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Jan 30, 2019 at 11:33pm PST Vidya Balan, who is the cover girl of Filmfare's February edition, shared a behind-the-scenes boomerang video from the magazine's photoshoot. She can be seen in a retro look, complete with glittery eye shadow and golden hoops.

Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor wish Amrita Arora on birthday

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my Amolas !❤️ #besties #family #mommies #partnerincrime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 30, 2019 at 10:06pm PST

Happy bday my darling @amuaroraofficial .... love u sistaaa A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jan 30, 2019 at 10:42am PST

Amrita Arora turned 41 on 31 January and her closest friends and family members took to social media to share their birthday wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo with Ranbir Kapoor, thanks him for sharing 'the elixir of life'

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Ranbir Kapoor for giving me the elixir of LIFE ! Still buzzing Buddy Ranbir Kapoor .. संसार का जीवन रूपी अमृत भेंट , जो आज आपने मुझे दिया , इसके लिए हृदय से आभार । अभी तक शरीर उत्तेजित , उत्कृष्ट ओर उजागर बना हुआ है । A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jan 30, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph with his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actors seemed to have bonded quite well as Bachchan thanked Kapoor for giving him a mysterious 'elixir of life' in the caption.

Kim Kardashian hosts Alice in Wonderland themed birthday for daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian celebrated her youngest daughter Chicago's birthday with a "One-derland" tea party. The reality TV star shared several photographs from the party, which also had The Cheshire cat, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself in attendance.

Amitabh Bachchan performs the national anthem with differently-abled children

The National Anthem .. our pride, our identity, our liberation, our belief, our self esteem .. BUT MUCH much MORE IN THE EYES OF THOSE, THAT CANNOT HEAR OR SPEAK !! .. my privilege, my honour .. my INDIA🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/i9RTUS5PaT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 30, 2019



Amitabh Bachchan performed the national anthem in sign language with differenty-abled children. The actor shared the video on Twitter.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 19:14:36 IST