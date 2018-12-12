You are here:

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Antilla decorated for the festivities; see pictures of baraat arriving

The scions of Ambani and Piramal families, Isha and Anand will be married over 12 and 13 December. While the pre-wedding festivities were held in Udaipur, with names such as popstar Beyoncé, US diplomat Hillary Clinton in attendance, the wedding is going to take place in Mukesh Amabani's Mumbai residence, Antilla.

The 27-storeyed building has been decorated with lights and flowers for the occasion of the wedding. The groom's side are reportedly expected to arrive at Antilla anytime now for the celebrations and functions to begin.

Here are some pictures from the celebrations that have begun at Antilla:

The entire stretch of road has been decorated with flower garlands, shimmering bells and hanging lamps.

A dedicated wedding band has been stationed at the entrance to welcome the guests.

Police personnel have also been posted around the building so as to ensure safety and smooth functioning.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 16:12 PM