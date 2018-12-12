You are here:

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Antilla decorated for the festivities; see pictures of baraat arriving

FP Staff

December 12, 2018 16:11:17 IST

The scions of Ambani and Piramal families, Isha and Anand will be married over 12 and 13 December. While the pre-wedding festivities were held in Udaipur, with names such as popstar Beyoncé, US diplomat Hillary Clinton in attendance, the wedding is going to take place in Mukesh Amabani's Mumbai residence, Antilla.

The 27-storeyed building has been decorated with lights and flowers for the occasion of the wedding. The groom's side are reportedly expected to arrive at Antilla anytime now for the celebrations and functions to begin.

Here are some pictures from the celebrations that have begun at Antilla:

A view of Antilla on Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding day. Sachin Gokhale

A view of Antilla on Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding day(left), The entrance to the building. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

The entire stretch of road has been decorated with flower garlands, shimmering bells and hanging lamps.

The road near Mukesh Ambani's residence. Sachin Gokhale

The road near Mukesh Ambani's residence. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

The entire road has been decorated with flowers and ornaments. Sachin Gokhale

The entire road has been decorated with flowers and ornaments. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

A dedicated wedding band has been stationed at the entrance to welcome the guests.

The wedding band stationed outside Antilla. Sachin Gokhale

The wedding band stationed outside Antilla. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

Police personnel have also been posted around the building so as to ensure safety and smooth functioning.

Police near the Antilla. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

Police near the Antilla. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani on horseback, Mukesh is seen on foot. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani on horseback, Mukesh is seen on foot. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

Anant Ambani on horseback for the wedding. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

Anant Ambani on horseback for the wedding. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 16:12 PM

