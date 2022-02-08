Is the upcoming movie A Thursday a sequel to A Wednesday?
Yami Gautam Dhar will be headlining this movie and it will be the first time that she will be seen in a grey avatar.
It would be difficult to find a cinephile who hasn’t seen A Wednesday and hasn’t been impressed with the power-packed performances and engaging script. Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill did a fabulous job as the movie showed an entire city under siege. It seems entertainment lovers might get to savour a supposed sequel to the movie titled A Thursday. As per industry sources, a movie titled A Thursday will soon be released in the OTT universe.
As per industry reports, Yami Gautam Dhar will be headlining this movie and it will be the first time that she will be seen in a grey avatar. Dimple Kapadia and Neha Dhupia are believed to be a part of the project. Viewers had absolutely loved A Wednesday and we have no doubts that A Thursday is going to surprise and entertain everyone as well. Can’t wait to get to know more about this supposed sequel!
Let’s wait and watch to get to know more about A Thursday.
