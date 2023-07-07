Bawaal has indeed arrived with a lot of elements to talk about. Impressive and engaging, the teaser opens up with a soulful love story between the leads Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. While we have some glimpses of this love story, what it brings along is a melody that remains ahead in our minds. It’s the song, ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte‘ sung by Arijit Singh from the movie, and hearing the melody of the same, we assume if it’s going to spread the color of love just like the way ‘Tum Hi Ho‘ song from Aashiqui 2.

‘Tum Hi Ho‘ song from Aashiqui 2 set its standards high as the ultimate epitome of love and romance for couples. The teaser of Bawaal also introduced the soft and soulful melody from the film with the initials of the ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte‘ song that is indeed worth being the ultimate love song for the generation. The song is a perfect composition by the trio of Arijit Singh, Manoj Muntashir, and Mithoon. Having captured the beautiful chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it’s something that will set new standards of romance on the screen, just like the way the ‘Tum Hi Ho‘ song from Aashiqui 2 had set in 2013.

Moreover, If we hear the tune of ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte‘ song, its so soothing and carries a lot of warmth in it. If the makers have put it with a thought to set the tunes of the film in the minds of the audience, kudos to them they did it right. The song contains the essence of boundless love and nothing wrong to say, if we get to see Varun and Janhvi driving the nation with their love story as they come on the screen for the first time. The teaser has profoundly, made a statement with its eye-capturing glimpses while this song stands out with its melodies and tunes.