Is Shah Rukh Khan reuniting with Chak De! India director Shimit Amin for a new project?

Shah Rukh Khan may have just wrapped Aanand L Rai's Zero but speculation about his next film is already rife. Although the superstar's repertoire includes films across genres, some of them truly stand out, Chak De! India being one such film. Now, reports of Khan teaming up with his Chak De! director Shimit Amin.

If the project materialises, it will mark their reunion after a gap of eleven years. A source close to the development revealed to Filmfare, "Shah Rukh and Shimit gave the blockbuster Chak De! Together and ever since then, the two have often wanted to come together for a film. Things finally seem to be going on the right track and the two may come together once again for a project. The two are still in talks and if everything falls into place, fans will sure get a treat from SRK and Shimit once again after all these years."

Neither the director nor the actor have acknowledged these rumours as yet, however, the speculation has managed to pique the interest of the fans of the 2007 sports drama. The critically and commercially acclaimed film is loosely based on former Indian hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 19:18 PM