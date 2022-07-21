It’s been noticed from the trailer that Saheb character from Rangbaaz 3 is based on real life gangster.

The Rangbaaz franchise has already set a bar with its two season. Now it is ready for season 3, which will stream on zee5 on July 29. The trailer has been launched 5 days ago and has garnered positive reviews among the audience. It is a story of a much loved and feared gangster turned Politian of Bihar, Saheb played by Vineet Kumar Singh.

In the trailer the story looks familiar to some gangster which is in real life also. Although this information was kept the secret so far but a source has tell us that the web series is based on the life of the former politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Shahabuddin was a politician and a member of parliament from the Siwan constituency in the state of Bihar. He was accused for kidnapping and killing Communist Party activists including the former student leader Chandrashekhar Prasad. He was also known as close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He was also serving life sentence for allegedly abducting Chote Lal Gupta of Communist Party of India Liberation.

This is all because the way every scene is shot and acted by actors in the film it tells all. If we see closely at the trailer its start with a line “vo pochte hai hum kon hai galibh tum batlao ki hum batlaye kya?”. “One man’s rise to power will become everyone’s nightmare” it’s the tagline in the trailer and another dailogue “sabko phir se yaad dilao ki hum kon hai”, “ab jitna jandha ghadho gye us se dughna laash gadhe ge”.

These dialogues and the scenes depicts the story of the web series and the truth that has been kept in heart of the production team and the actors of the series. So that the series can’t get into any problem before its release.

The web series is directed by Sachin Pathak and it has a powerful cast which includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Vijay Maurya, Rajesh Tailang, Prashant Narayanan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar, Ashok Pathak.

