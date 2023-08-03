Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, who entered India illegally to meet her lover, Sachin Meena, has been talk-of-the-town for the past few weeks. The matchmaking between the duo was the online shooting game PUBG, on which they met online virtually.

While the couple continues to make headlines, as per the latest reports, she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with A Tailor Murder Story, which is said to be based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals.

Well, it’s quite interesting news, as Seema is portraying the role of a Research and Analysis Wing agent (R&AW agent), which is expected to be similar to Alia Bhatt’s character in Raazi, Katrina Kaif’s portrayal in Phantom or Yami Gautam’s role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The team of Jani Firefox Production House met Seema in Greater Noida recently to audition her for their project.

While the film will be directed by Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh, it will be bankrolled by Amit Jani. Talking about his decision to cast Seema and the financial crisis of the couple, the producer told India Today, “They have moved to a new place but have been facing problems as they are trapped in their own home. A long queue of media personnel constantly waits outside their house, making it difficult for them to step outside and purchase items of daily use. The couple told me that we are constantly under the radar of police.”

It was earlier speculated that Seema is a spy. Reacting to it, she said, “I am not an ISI spy. The agency (AP Anti-Terrorism Squad) questioned me and is still probing. I am ready for a DNA test.”

Seema has now embraced Hinduism as she is seen in interviews wearing a shawl with Radhe Radhe inscribed on it. She also enjoys following daily puja rituals.