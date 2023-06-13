Recently, some paparazzi reported that Kangana Ranaut’s office – Manikarnika Films – in the suburb of Mumbai was recently all dressed up – marigold flowers and twinkling lights, all set for some celebrations. The talented actress was also seen interacting with the media, handing over invitation cards to them. When the paps quizzed her about the occasion, she remained tight-lipped and just mentioned that she is all set to share some khush khabar!

Rumor has it that the leading lady is all set to tie the knot! Is it true? Who is the lucky guy? What is the wedding date? Watch this video to find out the details!

Turns out, it’s the invite for her home production’s film Tiku Weds Sheru that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur that will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23.

A tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them?

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me,” said Creative Producer Kangana Ranaut. “My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film.

