Do you remember the episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, wherein Bollywood’s favourite cupid Karan Johar claimed rapper-singer Badshah to be single and introduced him to the only single woman in the group Seema Sajdeh? Well, unfortunately, nothing concrete worked out there and we might know why. Bad Boy Badshah is no longer single! Sorry all the single ladies, to break your hearts. But according to the latest Pinkvilla report, Aditya Prateek Singh, who goes by the stage name Badshah, is dating a Punjabi actress. While the much-loved singer prefers to remain low-key about his personal life, the report reveals that Badshah is dating the Nawabzaade actress Isha Rikhi. Not only this, but Badshah has been dating the Punjabi actress for a year now and has successfully managed to remain tight-lipped about it.

Citing a source close to the Kala Chashma singer, the report revealed that the two met at a party through their common friend and hit it off instantly. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “It’s been a year that the rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off.” The source claimed that the rumoured couple vibed together after they “figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music” at the party. The source added that while the two wish to take things slowly currently, both Badshah and Isha have already revealed “about their relationship to their respective families.” Moreover, their families are supportive and “happy about it.” Pinkvilla claimed that Badshah remained unavailable to confirm the same.

This after KJo tried to set Seema up with Badshah after her divorce from Salman Khan’s younger brother and actor Sohail Khan. The filmmaker set this blind date at his residence after Seema was heard saying, “When Badshah walked in, I had a whole thing prepared of what I was going to say to him. But yes, I was struck as f**k.” After being married for 24 years, the designer and her ex-husband Sohail Khan filed for divorce in May. The two have two kids together. Talking about Badshah, the singer’s marriage with his former wife Jasmine hit a rough patch in 2019. In 2017, the two welcomed their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.