Post the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol seems to be in high demand to return for the sequels to his previous patriotic outings like Border and Maa Tujhe Salaam. The confirmations on both haven’t been made yet but the maker of the latter Mahendra Dhariwal that was made by Tinnu Verma in 2002, has to say something.

Speaking to Zoom, he revealed, “Sunny Deol has very much consented in principle and he will soon read the script which Vijayendra Prasad is writing.”

He also said the success of Deol’s recent film isn’t the reason why a another sequel is being helmed. He said, “I wanted to make it earlier. But things have fallen into place recently. Zee will be a part of it. I had approached them earlier but at the time they told me to wait as the stakes were high on Sunny as they are backing a couple of other films too.” Adding, “I spoke to them Gadar 2 and they have asked me to start lining up. Our personal, detailed meetings is scheduled soon. Everything looks good.”

The rampage continues as Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The massy actioner enjoyed a humongous second weekend and continued its dominance by raking in Rs 13.50 crore yesterday. It emerged as the 3rd highest second Monday grosser of all time after Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2 beating Dangal, Pathaan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

