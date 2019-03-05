You are here:

'Is Anil Kapoor 62 or 26?': Twitterati takes keen interest in actor's upcoming film announcement still

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 12:25:20 IST

Anil Kapoor announced his upcoming project Malang with director Mohit Suri on Monday. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the pivotal roles, and is slated to release during Valentine's Day, 2020.

But this announcement is not what caught Tweeple’s attention. Kapoor’s tweet has caused many memes to surface, mostly about how the star refuses to age. While some Twitter users mentioned him as the Indian version of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, others mused over Kapoor's age, asking if it is 62 or 26?

Getting all the facts right here.

 

The shooting of Malang will reportedly take place in Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai. The film marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2.

