'Is Anil Kapoor 62 or 26?': Twitterati takes keen interest in actor's upcoming film announcement still

Anil Kapoor announced his upcoming project Malang with director Mohit Suri on Monday. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the pivotal roles, and is slated to release during Valentine's Day, 2020.

But this announcement is not what caught Tweeple’s attention. Kapoor’s tweet has caused many memes to surface, mostly about how the star refuses to age. While some Twitter users mentioned him as the Indian version of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, others mused over Kapoor's age, asking if it is 62 or 26?

Year 2050 : Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15. Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15. Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor's son in her last movie. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019

how come when i was an adolescent/teen, and Anil Kapoor was the hero in many movies, I still thought he was too uncle and non-hot to be the hero, but now, somehow after ACTUALLY becoming an uncle, Lakhan can get it???? https://t.co/Mx9502vAnr — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) March 4, 2019

Fun fact: Anil Kapoor is older than Jackie Shroff. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 4, 2019

Getting all the facts right here.

Me: When Anil Kapoor was born 1. Nehru was still PM 2. Dr. Prasad was president 3. Indo-China War was 6 years away 5. Sikkim was still an independent country. 4. LIC had just been incorporated 5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/B1K2oHDFYS — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 4, 2019

My goodness. Just look at @AnilKapoor. The 'boy' recently turned 62. S I X T Y T W O. https://t.co/i72xEzxJRT — Raju PP (@rajupp) March 4, 2019

I want to age g̶r̶a̶c̶e̶f̶u̶l̶l̶y̶ like Anil Kapoor. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 4, 2019

They should've casted Anil Kapoor in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. pic.twitter.com/j1SsiLzcr8 — Smit Satra (@smitterati_) March 4, 2019

nothing in my life prepared me for the fact that Anil Kapoor will one day be our answer to Paul-Rudd-and-Keanu-Reeves levels of suspicious youthfulness — Neha Yadav (@nay_yeah) March 4, 2019

The shooting of Malang will reportedly take place in Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai. The film marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2.

