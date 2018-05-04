Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu movie review: Why have a story when you can mix horror, comedy and call it a day?

2.5/5









Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu (IAMK) is an adult horror comedy from the hit team of Gautham Karthik and director Santhosh P Jayakumar of Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame. Tamil sex comedies are normally given a straight ‘A’ certificate and the directors who specialise in the genre make best use of it. The idea is that no joke is too low to be made, no jibe too risqué to be cracked. The bottom is the limit.

The makers of the film had warned the audiences before release that it is not a “family film” and should be treated as just fun and a “ sex comedy laced with horror”. This genre of stock buddy films made on a limited budget has an audience for its double entendre dialogues, lewd jokes and gags.

So here is the far-out plot: Veera (Gautham Karthik) is a self claimed playboy who has an image problem due to his countless girl friends and flings. One day under parental pressure he decides to get married to Thendral (Vaibhavi Shandilya), but before the marriage he wants to get to know the girl better. So he, along with his close buddy (Youtube show host Sharaa) and his girl friend Kavya ( Yashika Anand) who was Veera’s ex-girl friend, go to Thailand.

The four friends reach Pattaya and stay at a beachside bungalow, which they soon realise is haunted by a ghost (Chandrika Ravi) with an insatiable sex drive.

To be fair, the film is under 2 hours and has some "howlarious" moments. This sex comedy has used the Big Boss format to play to the gallery, like a group of people who are forced to live in the bungalow and their daily update.

On the downside, the film lacks a strong story line: every frame and dialogue is meant to provide titillation. There is hardly a horror moment in the film; even the ghost evokes more laughter than fear.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu caters strictly to a young audience, and makes no bones about it. If double entendre dialogues and crude gags are your idea of weekend fun at the movies, then IAMK may just do the trick.

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 19:00 PM