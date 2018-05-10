Irumbu Thirai: Vishal's film struggling to get screens in major Tamil regions, reveal distributors

Tamil Film Producers Council’s President Vishal made a historic move by screening the first half of his film Irumbu Thirai to the media in Chennai. Irumbu Thirai’s director Mithran said: “Vishal sir has done many remarkable things to the Tamil film industry so we thought, screening major portions of the film to the media before release will kick-start another positive trend. Hollywood has been following this strategy for years. As Indian cinema has the concept of intermission, we decided to screen the first half”.

At the press screening, Irumbu Thirai received a positive response for its slick making and well-researched screenplay touching the loophole in the digital world. In Irumbu Thirai, Vishal plays an army man who personally gets affected by the cybercrime mafia as they loot the money saved for his sister’s wedding. Ace action hero Arjun plays the criminal mastermind in the film and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Vishal’s romantic interest.

Though Vishal is trying his best to reform the industry, his Irumbu Thirai is in big trouble. The film’s Tamil Nadu distributor Sridharan and PT Selvakumar met the media to open up on the hurdles they are facing from theatre owners and distributors across the state.

PT Selvakumar alleged veteran distributor Arulpathi is secretly working against Vishal. “Arulpathi will never talk directly to anyone. He uses his assistants to call and threaten theater owners in various regions of Tamil Nadu. Theatre owners from Madurai, Trichy and the Chengalpet are telling me that they can’t release Irumbu Thirai. They don't want to earn the wrath of Arulpathi. I’m planning to register a complaint with Commissioner of Police and will also seek the appointment of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister”, said PT Selvakumar.

“Vishal is not the only one who is facing this issue. At the Remo audio launch, Sivakarthikeyan shed tears because of this mafia who operates in the name of a federation. Famous choreographer turned actor, Raghava Lawrence, has stopped signing films for other producers because the federation issued a red card to his Motta Siva Ketta Siva. There are many other actors who were affected by the influential members of the federation because they want 5 per cent commission from the producers. If you have an unsettled issue with a producer, buyers like us should be informed”, added PT Selvakumar, who produced Vijay’s Puli.

When asked why Vishal is not talking about the whole issue, PT Selvakumar said: “Vishal’s close family friend passed away, he is in deep sorrow so couldn’t come here today. He has done many good things to the producers community but this mafia gang will stop all the new investors, they have become a big curse to the industry”.

Insiders say influential members in the distributors association are unhappy with Vishal’s decision of stopping new releases for two months, they feel this the right time to show their power. But team Irumbu Thirai is confident in releasing the film on May 11. “We will definitely overcome all the hurdles and release our film on May 11”, said director Mithran. However, Vishal was unavailable for comment, he couldn’t attend today's media screening as he is personally talking to important theater owners in Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, there is a cold war between Tamil Film Producers Council and distributors. When Thanu headed the council, his film Theri starring Vijay wasn’t released in theaters located in Chengalpattu area because of his professional grudge against Paneerselvam, President of Chengalpet Exhibitors Association.

“Vishal is planning to go ahead and release Irumbu Thirai in limited theaters, he will not back off from his plan”, said a source close to the actor and assures that Vishal will come through with flying colors.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 10:25 AM