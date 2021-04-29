'To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life,” Irrfan Khan's son Babil wrote, sharing a picture of the actor on Instagram.

Irrfan Khan left this world last year on 29 April. On his first death anniversary today, his son Babil remembered his late father and shared an unseen picture on social media. He wrote that there is a legacy that has already been concluded by the Hindi Medium actor himself.

“Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life,” he added.

Check out the post here



For the past few days, both Babil and Sutapa Sikdar, the late actor’s wife, have been sharing unheard anecdotes about Irrfan. On his death anniversary, Sutapa remembered how “the clock had stopped at 11.11 on 29th April” for her.

In a Facebook post, Sutapa shared that just before Irrfan passed away, she along with his friends sang the actor’s favourite songs sitting beside his hospital bed. The doctors had already told the family that the time has come. While they were singing, the nurses thought it was weird, but the family knew what Irrfan wanted.

She also remembered their first meeting and how Irrfan had mispronounced her name.

“You mispronounced my name and I tried to correct and rubbed it in, as usual, my permanent thing that north Indians are so stupid and they only can pronounce sunny Vicky Rahul type names and proceed to kake ki dukaan in gol chakkar to have ek bata do chai ….its been a long journey of correcting each other spanning a lifetime. Fighting arguing laughing evolving together. You were the loner in a crowd. And now a whole crowd has followed you up there,” she further wrote.

The Paan Singh Tomar actor’s last film Song of the Scorpions will be released in theatres as a tribute to him. Meanwhile, his son Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala produced by Anushka Sharma.