Irrfan Khan's son Babil drops out of college to pursue career in Bollywood: 'Giving it all to acting as of now'

Babil is set to make his acting debut with director Anvita Dutt's Netflix film Qala, also featuring Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri.

FP Staff June 28, 2021 10:09:46 IST
Instagram @babil.i.k

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Monday said he was dropping out of his film studies course to focus completely on his acting career in Bollywood.

Babil, who is in his 20s, was pursuing the bachelor of arts degree in film studies at the University of Westminster, UK.

He is set to make his acting debut with director Anvita Dutt's Netflix film Qala, also featuring Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri.

The upcoming actor took to Instagram and penned an emotional parting note for his friends from the university.

Here is the post


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Last week, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri announced that they are set to collaborate with Babil for a project, details of which are still under wraps.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: June 28, 2021 10:10:34 IST

