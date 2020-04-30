Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar condoles actor's death: It's heart-wrenching to say rest in peace

Mumbai: Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017's Hindi Medium, said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star.

The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard in the afternoon.

Saba said she does hope things were better between India and Pakistan as she wants to meet Irrfan's wife Sutapa and their two sons Babil and Ayaan.

"I'm numb today. I still cannot accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor Irrfan. I really am at a loss for words. It's very heart wrenching for me to say rest in peace Irrfan."

"I really hope things were better between our countries and I could go see his family but my heartfelt condolences to his family," Saba told Press Trust of India.

She said Irrfan's death is a huge loss to world cinema.

"We lost a gem today. It's a huge loss to the cinema world and I hope we become able to bear that," she said.

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, marked Saba's debut in Bollywood. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a nouveau riche in the 2017 comedy-drama.

The actor had also paid tribute to Irrfan on Twitter.

Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I'm at a loss for words.

RIP Raj 💔

Yours Only, Meeta 🌸#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaDx1dznFA — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, many other actors from Pakistan have also condoled Irrfan's sudden demise. Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who was seen in a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said art has no boundaries and he can feel the pain of his sudden demise.

Rest in peace the legend Irfan Khan!! You will surely be missed forever..Since art has no boundaries ,we can feel the pain and are equally grieved by your sudden demise...May Allah bless the departed soul. Undoubtedly, we all belong to Allah all mighty and have to return to HIM. pic.twitter.com/WFlq9LnPt4 — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) April 29, 2020

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, who has acted in quite a few Bollywood films such as Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi, posted,

RIP #IrrfanKhan. You were inspirational and unparalleled. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 29, 2020

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali wrote,

Shocked and sad. What a brilliant actor he was! Rest In Peace #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/U6v4I3lt7V — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) April 29, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 10:11:12 IST