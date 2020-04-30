You are here:

Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar condoles actor's death: It's heart-wrenching to say rest in peace

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2020 10:11:12 IST

Mumbai: Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017's Hindi Medium, said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star.

The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard in the afternoon.

Saba said she does hope things were better between India and Pakistan as she wants to meet Irrfan's wife Sutapa and their two sons Babil and Ayaan.

"I'm numb today. I still cannot accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor Irrfan. I really am at a loss for words. It's very heart wrenching for me to say rest in peace Irrfan."

"I really hope things were better between our countries and I could go see his family but my heartfelt condolences to his family," Saba told Press Trust of India.

She said Irrfan's death is a huge loss to world cinema.

"We lost a gem today. It's a huge loss to the cinema world and I hope we become able to bear that," she said.

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, marked Saba's debut in Bollywood. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a nouveau riche in the 2017 comedy-drama.

The actor had also paid tribute to Irrfan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, many other actors from Pakistan have also condoled Irrfan's sudden demise. Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who was seen in a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said art has no boundaries and he can feel the pain of his sudden demise.

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, who has acted in quite a few Bollywood films such as Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi, posted,

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali wrote,

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 10:11:12 IST

