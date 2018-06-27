Irrfan Khan thanks fans, audiences for being part of his journey after receiving IIFA award for Hindi Medium

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has thanked the audiences and fans through Twitter, after winning the IIFA award for Best Performance in a leading role (Male) for the movie, Hindi Medium. The actor, who is in London for medical treatment of neuroendocrine tumour, tweeted, “Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey”.

The award ceremony, which took place in Bangkok, with the film fraternity present in large numbers saw his Haider co-star Shraddha Kapoor, receive the award on his behalf as reported by Hindustan Times.

The actor had revealed his unfortunate diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumour in March this year. He recently shared a heart felt note about his journey and struggle during the treatment. “Throughout my journey, people have been wishing me well, praying for me, from all over the world. People I know, people I don’t even know. They were praying from different places, different time zones, and I feel all their prayers become ONE. One big force, like a force of current, which got inside me through the end of my spine and has germinated through the crown of my head. It’s germinating – sometimes a bud, a leaf, a twig, a shoot. I keep relishing and looking at it. Each flower, each twig, each leaf which has come from the cumulative prayers, each fills me with wonder, happiness and curiosity”, he wrote, as reported by The Times of India.

Hindi Medium was directed by Saket Choudhary and dealt with the struggle of a urban couple trying to get admission for their child in a good school. The other actors nominated in the same category included Ranbir Kapoor for Jagga Jasoos, Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan, Rajkummar Rao for Newton and Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Irrfan Khan’s next release Karwaan, the charming road trip movie with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, has dropped its trailer, along with another movie Puzzle awaiting release. Vishal Bhardwaj has put his next film, with Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, on hold until the ailing actor recovers.

