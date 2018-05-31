You are here:

Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan advanced to 3 August to 'enjoy two-week solo run at box office'

Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan will now release on 3 August, a week before its scheduled date.

The release date of the Ronnie Screwvala venture, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, has been advanced "to enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office", read a statement from the makers, who believe that as per distributor's point of view, it is a lucrative release window.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in the locales of Kerala.

Produced by Screwvala`s creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was to release on August 3 too, but its makers shifted it to March 1, 2019.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:00 PM