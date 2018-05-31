You are here:

Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan advanced to 3 August to 'enjoy two-week solo run at box office'

IANS

May,31 2018 15:00:52 IST

Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan will now release on 3 August, a week before its scheduled date.

Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in Karwaan. Image via Twitter

The release date of the Ronnie Screwvala venture, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, has been advanced "to enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office", read a statement from the makers, who believe that as per distributor's point of view, it is a lucrative release window.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in the locales of Kerala.

Produced by Screwvala`s creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was to release on August 3 too, but its makers shifted it to March 1, 2019.

