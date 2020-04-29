Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Remembering the actor's finest works with Tabu, from Namesake to Talvar

Irrfan Khan passed away today, at the age of 53, after suffering from a colon infection. He was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday for the same, and had been in critical care.

In 2018, the actor had announced he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

While the actor has always been heralded as one of the best actors Bollywood has had to offer, it was his 2004 drama Maqbool, where he essayed the part of the titular role, which propelled him under the spotlight. He shared the screen with Tabu, and together they charmed viewers with their devastatingly personal portrayal of Maqbool and Nimmi.

Undoubtedly then, the actor went onto work with Tabu on several other films. Here's remembering their best films together.

The Namesake (2006)

Maqbool (2003)

Life of Pi (2012)

Haider (2014)

Ghaath (2000)

Talvar (2015)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 13:27:43 IST